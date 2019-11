Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In the past we’ve posted about guitars being made of colored pencils, epoxy, Jawbreakers candy, paper, skateboards and even udon noodles. In that very same vein, craftsman Tim Sway has built a pretty badass electric guitar frame out of reclaimed nails.

Sway had a collection of these nails just waiting to be put to use.

I save all the nails I pull from reclaimed wood for projects like this.

