An Amazing Playable Fender Stratocaster Style Electric Guitar Hand Crafted Out of 1200 Colored Pencils

Redditor Rockmann1 built the body of a Fender Stratocaster style guitar, out of 1200 colored pencils. He first glued the pencils together, cut the guitar frame from those glued pencils with a wood stencil, refined it, sanded it, covered it in a protective coating, slid in the electronics, strung the strings and then played his creation beautifully at the end. He document the whole process of building this colorful guitar, both on video and in photos.

I saw a lot of people online making bowls out of colored pencils and I wanted to take it up a notch and make something that I can actually utilize and enjoy more so than a bowl… So I decided on making a (Fender) Stratocaster styled electric guitar… This was my first guitar I’ve ever built but I am more than satisfied with how it turned out!

Guitar Made Out of Colored Pencils Sanding

I build an electric guitar from 1200 colored pencils

Electric Guitar Made Out of Colored Pencils

Finishing Touches on Colored Pencil Electric Guitar

Colored Pencil Guitar Electronics

Playing Colored Pencil Guitar

