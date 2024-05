An Adorable Timelapse Showing a Baby Palm Cockatoo Growing Into a Beautiful Adult

The San Antonio Zoo shared an adorable timelapse showing the growth of a noisy baby palm cockatoo into a beautiful black-winged adult. This particular species is considered endangered, so the zoo is working to repopulate in a safe environment.

Baby palm cockatoo growth time lapse! What a glow-up!

While the little one squalled quite a bit, the adult version is very fond of neck scratches.

