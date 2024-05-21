‘Smoke on the Water’ Reimagined as a Doors Song

Multi-instrumentalist Denis Pauna, who brilliantly imitated the rich vocals of Jim Morrison to reimagine the Metallica song “Enter Sandman” in the distinctive style of The Doors, did the very same for the classic Deep Purple song “Smoke on the Water”.

Here’s another song as if The Doors wrote it. This time I chose the legendary ‘Smoke On The Water’ by Deep Purple.

Pauna, who played every instrument in this mashup, combined the carnivalesque melody of The Doors song “Soul Kitchen”, with the humorously frustrating lyrics of “Smoke on the Water”.