Incredible Kinetic Sculptures Created From Found Objects That Play Discordant Music

Czech artist Petr Válek creates incredible kinetic sculptures from found objects that use various voltages to make discordant music. Some of the sculptures feature actual musical instruments amongst the detritus, while others use more natural elements. According to a 2020 art gallery biography, Válek began as a stonemason before moving on to multimedia art.

Válek approaches sound from the perspective of the visual image, and image and sound are increasingly intertwined in his idiosyncratic poetics…Crumpled pots spin on prepared turntables, and pieces of boards, colanders, slicers, wires and springs are assembled with electronic devices. At the same time, Válek’s musical set is always also a visual installation: he sometimes paints the instruments or incorporates “decorative” elements into them. Some objects lose their musical functionality completely, turning into bizarre, injured toys, generating vague and chaotic unrest. Even then, they do not cease to be an integral part of the sound performance.