Laughing Squid Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter and receive an email with each day’s blog posts.

We recently migrated the Laughing Squid newsletter to Beehiiv !

With Beehiiv we now have an online archive of our newsletters and an optional paid membership for people who want to help support what we do.

We can also help you get 20% off your first 3 months of Beehiiv after a 30 day free trial. Just sign up here .