‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton Played as a Black Sabbath Song

Multi-instrumentalist Otu of Moonic Productions performed the classic Dolly Parton song “Jolene” in the distinctive style of Black Sabbath, giving the original country song a nice little kick of early heavy metal.

