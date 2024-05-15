Affectionate Lizard Loves Cuddling With His Humans

An affectionate Argentine black and white tegu named Blue who was rescued by Jake Beine from a negligent caretaker, loves cuddling with all his humans like a puppy. According to Beine, Blue was in really bad shape and was very shy around humans for the first two years. Then something changed.

When he turned about 3 years old he just came down instantly… he actually came to enjoy riding in the car with me…even with my friends he would be in their lap. He makes people light up that’s one of the coolest things about Blue.

Now, Blue seeks out affection from all of his humans, although he is particularly fond of Beine’s grandmother.

He will run to the door and greet you when you get home. …He would actually seek out affection from my grandom. Sometimes my grandom would actually ask to hang out with blue rather than the dog or me… He likes it when people rub his back and on top of his head. …I think he seeks out the affection that he didn’t have at first …my family loves him and he reciprocates affection.