Why Chef Hats Are So Tall and Have So Many Pleats

Simple Things Surprising Histories explored the evolution of the chef’s toque blanche (white hat), noting the hidden meanings behind its height and pleats.

The chef hat is an iconic piece of culinary uniform that carries centuries of fascinating history and hidden meanings. In this video, we explain why chef hats are so tall and explore their origins step by step using real historical facts and culinary lore.

The chef’s hat originated with 19th century French fine dining. Marie Antoine Karem, a famous chef at the time, established the hat as a symbol of rank, cleanliness, and culinary expertise. The higher the hat, the more power within the kitchen hierarchy. The number of folds indicates skill level.

If you look closely at a traditional chef’s hat, you’ll notice it’s heavily pleated. Those folds aren’t just there for decoration. According to culinary lore, the pleat represent a chef’s level of experience, specifically the number of techniques they have mastered.