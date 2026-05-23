The Butterfly Effect Explained

Astrophysicist Athena Brensberger of the PBS series NOVA explored the scientific origins of the “butterfly effect”, tracing its roots from Isaac Newton‘s early challenges with motion, which led to the “Three-Body Problem”, to mathematician Edward Lorenz‘s breakthroughs in meteorology.

Can a butterfly flapping its wings in Brazil lead to a tornado in Texas? Probably not, but the idea points to a real principle in physics: small changes can have huge, unpredictable effects.

With much of the butterfly effect debunked, the extensively studied subjects of chaos theory, complex mathematics, and modern computational models took their place, allowing scientists to navigate the limits of predictability in our incredibly unpredictable world.

The idea was that in some systems, even small differences in where something starts can dramatically change where it ends up, making prediction all but impossible. That concept is central to Chaos Theory, which says that we can’t definitively predict the position and action of every single atom, and therefore, there are limits to what we can know.