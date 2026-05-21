‘Cookie Queens’ – A Charming Documentary About Four Girls Competing to Sell the Most Girl Scout Cookies

Cookie Queens, by filmmaker Alysa Nahmias, is a charming documentary about four spirited Girl Scouts who are competing for the title of “Cookie Queen” by selling the most Girl Scout Cookies in a single season.

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and four tenacious girls strive to be a top-selling “Cookie Queen,” navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide. 

It is also a heartwarming coming-of-age movie that tells the story of these four friends in the context of competition.

Cookie Queens is a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and tensions woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.

The movie, which includes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, respectively the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, as executive producers, arrives in theaters on August 7, 2026.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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