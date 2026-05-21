‘Cookie Queens’ – A Charming Documentary About Four Girls Competing to Sell the Most Girl Scout Cookies

Cookie Queens, by filmmaker Alysa Nahmias, is a charming documentary about four spirited Girl Scouts who are competing for the title of “Cookie Queen” by selling the most Girl Scout Cookies in a single season.

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and four tenacious girls strive to be a top-selling “Cookie Queen,” navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide.

It is also a heartwarming coming-of-age movie that tells the story of these four friends in the context of competition.

Cookie Queens is a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and tensions woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.

The movie, which includes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, respectively the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, as executive producers, arrives in theaters on August 7, 2026.