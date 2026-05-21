Adorable Snow Leopard Cubs Venture Outside Their Den for the First Time at Melbourne Zoo

Tiny snow leopard cubs eagerly ventured outside their birth den at Melbourne Zoo for the very first time. This litter, consisting of two females and two males, had quite a time roaming outdoors in the habitat, with mom Minska keeping a close eye out for anyone who needed help.

Miska’s four cubs have ventured outside from their birth den for the first time and wasted no time exploring their large habitat at Melbourne Zoo.

Caretakers also took this opportunity to get the cubs to the vet for a checkup and vaccinations. Each cub received a full health evaluation, and their distinct personalities and physical well-being were assessed to ensure that they continue to thrive.

They also had their first vet checks and important vaccinations.

The zoo is part of the larger Zoos Victoria, which helps to foster population growth within endangered species.

Zoos Victoria is a zoo-based conservation organisation, fighting for a future rich in wildlife.

The Cubs Were Born in January 2026