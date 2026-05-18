Comedian Hilariously Explains Why Looney Tunes Characters Haven’t Aged Well

Comedian Dustin Nickerson hilariously explained that he was watching cartoons with his kids when he noticed Looney Tunes hadn’t aged very well. Nickerson explained the main characters to the audience as if he were talking to his daughter, noting how their assigned personas were more than a bit questionable, such as Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd.

There’s this bunny, and there’s this hunter who, you guessed it, also has a speech impediment. There are like eight disabilities. They’re all hilarious. And this hunter wants to kill the bunny, except for when the bunny puts on women’s clothes. And now he does not want to kill the bunny. No, he is sexually attracted to the bunny.

He also looked at Porky Pig, Speedy Gonzales, Pepé le Pew, Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat, and Wile E. Coyote.

First off we have a pig. His name’s Porky, and uh, his thing is he has a speech impediment…There’s this mouse, and he’s Mexican. …There’s this skunk, and he holds people against their will …There’s this coyote who wants to kill this bird. There’s this cat who wants to kill this other bird. Both that cat and that bird also have speech impediments, by the way.