The Multitude of Hidden Complexity Found Within the Iconic Painting ‘American Gothic’

How did American Gothic get so famous? It’s two people a house and some sky. Isn’t it a little overrated …I understand that Graham wood made an incredible painting. You can see it in all the little details. Like how the pitchforks lines are repeated in the house and farmer’s shirt or how there are complementary patterns in the window drapes and the woman’s dress.

In a rather insightful essay, Vox reporter Phil Edwards dives in Grant Wood’s rural portrait entitled “ American Gothic “, which upon first appearance, appears to be quite ordinary. Upon closer inspection, however, this iconic work of art contains a multitude of complexity , all hidden in plain sight.

