Slicing a Loaf of Bread That Looks Like a Tuna Fish

Japanese baker Ran of Konel Bread, who creates fun loaves of bread with amazing embedded designs, made an amusing loaf in the shape of a tuna. When she “butchered” the fish in a traditional sushi style, first cutting off the head slicing the body lengthwise, the inside revealed the tiny bones and the typical varying pink flesh for which the tuna is known, thus giving new meaning to a tuna sandwich.

Ran Also Bakes Recreations of Renowned Artwork