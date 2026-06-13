Adventurous Couple Explores the Filming Locations of ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’

Michael Kolence and Jessica Kolence of The Grimm Life Collective traveled to Munich, where they visited the site of the chocolate factory depicted in the superlative 1971 movie Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Join us as we visit Munich, Germany to search for the filming locations to the 1971 movie…Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

While they were exploring the area, the couple noticed how much the site had changed in the more than half-century since the move was filmed. They also talked about how Gene Wilder was cast, his iconic grand entrance, and how he insisted that it be included in the movie. Michael was so impressed with that move that he wanted to replicate it.

I don’t remember the first time I saw “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” but I remember watching Gene Wilder do do the somersault and I wanted to do the somersault in the same exact spot but I’m a lot older now so I’m not going to do it.

They further explore the area, seeking out recognizable landmarks used in the film. This includes where Charlie Bucket went to school, the clock tower, the candy shop, and more.

“Willy Wonka in the Chocolate Factory” was filmed in 1970 and it came out in 1971 so a lot has definitely changed and this part of this video is going to really showcase just that…now we are at the first people to play this game where are the filming locations to Willy “Wonka the Chocolate Factory” but it does take having your boots on the ground to kind of figure it all outto walk the history and see it.

Willie Wonka’s Grand Entrance in the Movie

Charlie Bucket Finds the Golden Ticket

Gene Wilder Talks About His Acrobatic Grand Entrance