Wisecracking Dummy Hypnotizes Ventriloquist

The very talented Nina Conti performed a hilarious bit during a performance on the British program Live at the Apollo in which her wisecracking dummy “Monk” repeatedly hypnotized her so that she would be asleep when he performed a short aria for the audience.

Nina Conti and her good friend Monk demonstrate the perils of mixing ventriloquism and hypnotism.

Monk also tried to get away from Conti in a separate performance.

More Nina Conti Ventriloquism

Ventriloquism by Nina Conti Using a Human Dummy
Ventriloquist Hilariously Voices Two Human Dummies
Ventriloquism Gets Meta – Nina Conti and Monk

via Miss Cellania

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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