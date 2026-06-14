Wisecracking Dummy Hypnotizes Ventriloquist

The very talented Nina Conti performed a hilarious bit during a performance on the British program Live at the Apollo in which her wisecracking dummy “Monk” repeatedly hypnotized her so that she would be asleep when he performed a short aria for the audience.

Nina Conti and her good friend Monk demonstrate the perils of mixing ventriloquism and hypnotism.

Monk also tried to get away from Conti in a separate performance.

More Nina Conti Ventriloquism

via Miss Cellania