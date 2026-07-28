The Diverse Range of Guest Stars Who Appeared on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

Brandon Hardesty of The Back Focus explored the wide and diverse range of talent that appeared on Star Trek: The Next Generation, highlighting how these memorable guest performances helped solidify the show’s legacy within the expansive Star Trek universe.

This is a celebration of TNG guest stars, Star Trek actors, acting craft, classic science fiction, and a bygone era of television that still feels impossible to replicate.

Guests included the inimitable Star Trek: TOS cast members, legendary performers, regular character actors, a widely renowned scientist, and even a groundbreaking NASA astronaut.

From DeForest Kelley, Leonard Nimoy, and James Doohan passing the torch to Mark Lenard’s Sarek, to character actors such as Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Ray Wise, James Cromwell, and Christopher McDonald, these stories reveal the working actors behind TNG’s aliens, Klingons, Romulans, and Starfleet officers. We also revisit wonderfully strange Star Trek cameos from Mick Fleetwood, John Tesh, James Worthy, Stephen Hawking, and astronaut Mae Jemison.