Daredevil Sets Record With Amazing 193 Foot High Dive

Swiss daredevil Laso Schaller made an amazing dive off a 58.8 m (193 ft) cliff into the water below. This dive, which took place in Maggia, Ticino, Switzerland, simultaneously set the Guinness World Record for the Highest Dive from a High Diving Board and the Highest Cliff Jump in 2015. Schaller’s speed during the dive exceeded 123 km/h (76.4 mph), and took just about four seconds for Schaller to land. The diving height was taller than the Tower of Pisa.

Schaller likened this record-setting dive to challenges in life.

