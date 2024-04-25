Maternal Dog Is Reunited With Her Surrogate Magpie ‘Child’ After Government Licensing Removal

A maternal Staffordshire terrier named Peggy, who became a surrogate mother to an Australian magpie who had been rescued by Juliette Wells and Reece Mortensen after he’d fallen out of the nest as a chick, were reunited the government stepped in to remove the “wildlife” from their home, as they did not have the proper license.

Several complaints had been made to the authorities and because the family didn’t have a license to own a native animal, Molly was taken away.

After a bit of bureaucracy, a decision by the Premiere of Queensland allowed Molly to go home to his adopted family, with the caveat that no money could be made from Molly’s likeness.

Wells and Mortensen Talk About Losing Molly

Peggy and Molly Before the Separation

The Dodo Had Previously Posted About the Pair