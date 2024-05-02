The Famous ‘Grizzly Bear 399’ in Grand Teton Park Emerges From Hibernation With Her Four New Cubs

The famed 27 year old Grizzly Bear 399 emerged from her winter hibernation in Grand Teton Park with four adorable cubs in tow. Her fans were both surprised and delighted to see her offspring, particularly since she now has more than 22 cubs and grandcubs within her lineage.

Unfortunately, grizzly bears are being threatened by climate change, new construction, and a lack of resources, plus 399’s advanced age may hinder their survival. The PBS documentary Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons documents her fight to thrive in a world of human encroachment.

