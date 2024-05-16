A Lively Swing Cover of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones Song ‘The Impression That I Get’
Talented vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson performed the classic Mighty Mighty Bosstones song “The Impression That I Get” as a lively swing cover, giving the lyrics of the classic 90s anthem an extra oomph.
Name a more iconic song from the ’90s than this one, I’ll wait…All my videos are done live, using one take.
Accompanying Anderson are Ben Covello on keyboards, Sean Decker on bass, Josh Davis on drums, Emily Pecoraro on tenor sax, Rafael Castillo-Halvorssen on trumpet, and Kevin Moehringer on trombone.