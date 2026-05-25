The Strange Sea Creatures Living Deep Within the Mariana Trench’s Five Layers

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic explored the diverse ecosystems of unique sea creatures living within the five layers of the Mariana Trench, the deepest in the world.

In the Mariana Trench, the ocean floor splits open into the deepest scar on Earth. From the surface, it looks like your classic tropical blue water, but this 11-kilometre descent into pressurized cold darkness creates creatures so strange they feel like they evolved on another planet.

This visual exploration of the sunlight zone, twilight zone, midnight zone, and far beyond revealed the unique biological and chemical adaptations, such as bioluminescence, that enable these animals to survive extreme cold, crushing pressure, and perpetual darkness.

Deep Sea Creatures