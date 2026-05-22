Will Ferrell Adds ‘More Cowbell’ to Paul McCartney’s Performance of ‘Help!’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

During Paul McCartney‘s stellar performance of “Help!” on Saturday Night Live, a grinning Will Ferrell sauntered onstage to add “more cowbell”. McCartney didn’t seem to mind the additional instrument, in fact, he encouraged it. Making the scene even more amusing was Ferrell’s striking resemblance to drummer Chad Smith.

Musical guest Paul McCartney performs “Help!” on Saturday Night Live.

This appearance was a reference to the classic “More Cowbell” sketch from 2000, which poked gentle fun at the Blue Öyster Cult song “Don’t Fear the Reaper”.

Other Paul McCartney Songs From This Episode