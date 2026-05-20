Brave Woman Rescues Frightened Fox From Flooded Construction Site

During a storm, a concerned municipal worker in the UAE informed Taz of Ty’s Rescue and Friends that two foxes were trapped in an overflowing debris-filled foundation at a construction site. Sadly, one of the foxes drowned, but the other was struggling to hang on. After a number of attempts to rescue the frightened fox from dry land, Taz decided to jump into the water, and when the fox eventually tired herself out, Taz made the rescue.

After her numerous attempts to lure the fox out of the debris failed, Taz had no choice but to bravely jump into the water herself, hoping to get close enough to grab the fox. But the fox was quick and would swim away each time Taz got too close. Until finally, 2 hours into the rescue, the fox tired herself out. Now is Taz’s chance. She swam after the fox as fast as she could and miraculously looped its neck.

The fox was so exhausted after the ordeal and the rescue that she couldn’t even move, so Taz took her home and made her comfortable for the night. The next day, the fox was released back into the wild.

The fox was completely exhausted after the ordeal. She couldn’t even move. So, Taz took her home to rest and recover. The next morning, it was clear she was already feeling much better.Soon after, Taz managed to find a safe location to release the fox back into the wild.

Taz expressed her concern about animal safety around construction sites, noting that accidents like this would not happen if their habitats weren’t being destroyed. She also highlighted the importance of saving one life in a world of such chaos

She hopes people consider the consequences that new development poses on our natural environments and the creatures that live in them. …Because even in the middle of chaos…someone stopped to listen. Someone chose to care and a life was saved because of it. When the world is drowning in disaster, kindness is what keeps something alive.