Bossy Cat Loudly Meows at Her Human to Demand Daily Outdoor Stroller Rides

A bossy, elderly white cat named Isabelle meows loudly at her human, Jenna, when she wants to go for her daily ride outside in her pink stroller. According to Jenna, Isabelle has a very screechy meow.

What started as quick 5-minute rides turned into three half-hour walks a day, sometimes even more. Otherwise, she’ll yell in her iconic screechy voice until she gets what she wants. She has sounded like she smokes two packs a day since she was a kitten.

Jenna further explained that Isabelle is also very demanding inside the house.

It’s Isabelle’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Even when it’s not a stroller ride, it’s always something… lap snuggles, but only with mom. To watch her programs, aka cat TV.

Jenna adopted Isabelle at eight weeks old, knowing that the kitten had a chronic medical condition.

She had severe calicivirus, and they just didn’t think that she was strong enough to survive. …She definitely trusts me. When she doesn’t feel well, she comes to me. It’s like she knows that I’m trying to help her.