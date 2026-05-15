David Letterman and Stephen Colbert Drop Random Objects Off the Roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, guest David Letterman gleefully joined the host in recreating one of his favorite activities, dropping random objects off the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. With the long-running Late Show franchise nearing its end, Letterman saw fit to send set furniture and other CBS property over the edge and onto a target with the CBS open-eyed logo.

David Letterman invites Stephen Colbert to reprise one of the most cherished and satisfying bits from Letterman’s “Late Show.”

Letterman was quite blunt in his send-off to the show he helped create.

To the folks at CBS. In the words of the great Ed Murrow, “Good night and Good Luck” motherf*@kers”

Prior to the toss, Letterman spoke with Colbert about his profound disappointment over the series’ cancellation, his new dog, and how the theater evolved from one host to the other.

“I have every right to be pissed off,….You can take a man’s show, you can’t take a man’s voice

While sitting in the audience, Letterman talked with Colbert about his mother, Dorothy, who was a recurring guest on the show.

Letterman recalls how his mother Dorothy’s many appearances on the show kept them connected in a unique way. Keep watching for the conclusion of Stephen’s interview with David Letterman!

Dave Letterman Dropping Stuff Off the Roof