How the Mind-Blowing Six-Minute Single-Shot in ‘True Detective’ Set the Bar for TV Tracking Shots

Nerdstalgic looked at the intricate production techniques and choreography behind the mind-blowing six-minute single-shot from the first season of True Detective. The scene, from the episode “Who Goes There?”, follows Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and his hostage through a maze of indoor and outdoor obstacles after an undercover operation goes wrong.

True Detective Season 1 pulled off one of the most ambitious tracking shots ever attempted on TV. A six-minute continuous take following Matthew McConaughey’s Rust Cohle through a collapsing undercover operation as absolute chaos erupts around him.

The narrator also examines how this seamless sequence pushed the boundaries of television storytelling by balancing intense technical precision with character development while working within a limited filming area.

Part of what makes The True Detective shot so ambitious is that it spans an entire neighborhood. Production didn’t have time to build a set, so instead they found a location and built the scene around what they had. …The camera moves through streets, houses, yards, fences, and bushes. Every door rest opens. Every corner he [Rust] turns and every character he encounters has to be choreographed in advance.

The One Shot in ‘True Detective’ Season One