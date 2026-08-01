The History and Ingenious Physics of the Trebuchet

Lance Geiger of The History Guy explored the long history and ingenious physics of the trebuchet, noting that this ancient siege engine was the deadliest weapon of war prior to the invention of guns and gunpowder. He examined different versions of the trebuchet, such as the counterweight trebuchet and the traction trebuchet (Mangonel), from around the world, along with the varying projectiles hurled against the enemy.

The trebuche stands as the pinnacle of mechanical artillery in the era before gunpowder. For more than a millennium, this weapon made of a simple lever dictated the outcome of major sieges across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Geiger also recounted one of the most renowned instances of trebuchet construction.

On July 24, 1304 King Edward I of England captured the last stronghold of resistance against English rule in Scotland, the formidable Stirling Castle. But he did not have to storm the castle to make the defenders surrender. He merely had to threaten them with perhaps the most terrifying siege engine in the era…