Pit Bull Raised by Six Cats Acts More Like a Cat Than a Dog

A sweet pit bull named Opie, who was raised by six very doting cats, made an adorable attempt to become feline by imitating their habits and acting more like a cat than a dog.

From loafing like a cat to sharing naps with his best friend Mochi, his story is a heartwarming reminder that family isn’t defined by species.

According to their human, Diana, Opie grooms himself like a cat, rubs against her legs, and even sits in a loaf position just like his kitty siblings.

Part Cat, Part Dog