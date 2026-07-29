How to Overcome Arachnophobia Through Exposure to Adorable Spiders

Fitness expert Kae Rose shared a reel of her adorable jumping spiders in the hope of helping people overcome their arachnophobia through exposure therapy.

Exposure therapy works because fear feeds on avoidance. The more you avoid something, the scarier it feels. but when you see something over and over again, your brain starts realizing, maybe, that this isn’t actually dangerous.

She further reiterates that thes spiders are harmless to humans and even have traits that are similar to a cat’s.

So maybe you start noticing the tiny feet, the curious head tilts, and the way they clean themselve like little cats. Your brain stops seeing “monster” and starts seeing “animal”.

Spider Exposure Therapy Actually Works