How to Overcome Arachnophobia Through Exposure to Adorable Spiders

Fitness expert Kae Rose shared a reel of her adorable jumping spiders in the hope of helping people overcome their arachnophobia through exposure therapy.

Exposure therapy works because fear feeds on avoidance. The more you avoid something, the scarier it feels. but when you see something over and over again, your brain starts realizing, maybe, that this isn’t actually dangerous.

She further reiterates that thes spiders are harmless to humans and even have traits that are similar to a cat’s.

So maybe you start noticing the tiny feet, the curious head tilts, and the way they clean themselve like little cats. Your brain stops seeing “monster” and starts seeing “animal”.

@lil.jumpers

Exposure therapy is real. It’s what helped me. #jumpingspider #jumpingspidersoftiktok #spidertok #jumpingspiderspet #petspider

? Yuletide Interlude – Joshua Tree National Failure

@lil.jumpers

Did you know this already? #jumpingspiderspet #spidertok #jumpingspidersoftiktok #jumpingspider #wildjumpingspider

? Galactic Portal – Soda Poppy
@lil.jumpers

Comment what you think is scary about them. If you aren’t scared, comment what you love about them! #jumpingspiderspet #spider #spidertok #jumpingspider #jumpingspidersoftiktok

? Fading Light – SHAW BRIJA RAELL
@lil.jumpers

Meet my new phidippus arizonensis from willows jumpers! What should her name be?? Willows jumpers on morph market and Instagram!! #jumpingspider #jumpingspidersoftiktok #spidertok #jumpingspiderspet #petspider

? ?????? (Acoustic) – ruuka

Spider Exposure Therapy Actually Works

Woman Overcomes Arachnophobia By Caring for an Adorable Asiatic Wall Jumping Spider
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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