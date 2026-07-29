How 1970s Glam Rock Became the Screaming Antithesis of 1960s Hippie Culture

The music channel Bandsplaining took a look at glam rock of the 1970s, which was the screaming antithesis to the revolutionary hippie culture of the late 1960s, noting how this hard-rocking, highly decorated, and androgynous genre led the way for the punk and alternative music of the future.

In the early 70s, a new cohort of musicians turned away from the counterculture ethos, and instead embraced an absurd, hypersexual, plastic-y futuristic vision of rock and roll. Glam rock not only revived rock music for a new generation, but it bridged the gap to punk, new wave and the myriad alternative genres enjoyed today.