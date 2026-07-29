Punch Brothers Play a Bluegrass Cover of the ‘Jaws’ Theme on a Boat En Route to the Newport Folk Festival

The very talented Punch Brothers played a cover of John Williams‘ instantly recognizable theme from Jaws as a twangy bluegrass song on a boat en route to the 2026 Newport Folk Festival, after an amusing discussion about what could be in the water below them.

That’s the open sea y’all – you don’t have a lot of shark control. …Keep an eye out.

They also performed this cover on dry land at the show.

Another ‘Jaws’ Performance in Atlanta

A Bluegrass Cover of ‘The Imperial March’