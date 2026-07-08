How Aschmann’s North American Dialect Map Identifies a Person’s Birthplace by the Pronunciation of Five Words

Map expert Matt Forrest shared his admiration for linguist Rick Aschmann‘s famous map of North American English Dialects, Based on Pronunciation Patterns, which can identify the specific area where someone was born by the way they pronounce five words. Forrest also explains each region as described by Aschmann, while also acknowledging the singularity of this work.

So this map can tell you where you grew up based on how you pronounce five words. It’s actually one of my favorite maps on the internet

More About Aschmann’s Dialect Map

Aschmann’s Map of North American English Dialects

Thanks Chip Beale!