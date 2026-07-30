Slow-Motion Footage of Man Inside a Water Balloon Rolling Down a Ramp

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured slow-motion footage of the six-foot Gruchy inside a massive water-filled six-foot balloon as it rolled down a three-foot (one-meter) high ramp.

It’s Julyant Balloon! Gav gives you a sneak peek at Dan’s commute. Don’t try this at home. Drowning in a balloon will cause embarrassment to your loved ones.

The camera filmed the action at 2,200 frames per second, allowing the laughing pair to examine how the shifting water and the balloon’s rotation affected Gruchy’s stability during the descent.

Gruchy seems to be okay with experimenting with six-foot balloons.

Slow Motion Footage of an Exploding Balloon Sandwich With Slow Mo Guy Dan Gruchy in the Middle
Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys Gets Showered by a 6 Foot Water Balloon While Under a Trampoline
Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys Pops a Gigantic 6 Foot Water Balloon That Is Crushing Him
Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys Pops a Giant 6 Foot Water Balloon While He Is Submerged Inside
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts