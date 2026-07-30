Slow-Motion Footage of Man Inside a Water Balloon Rolling Down a Ramp

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys captured slow-motion footage of the six-foot Gruchy inside a massive water-filled six-foot balloon as it rolled down a three-foot (one-meter) high ramp.

It’s Julyant Balloon! Gav gives you a sneak peek at Dan’s commute. Don’t try this at home. Drowning in a balloon will cause embarrassment to your loved ones.

The camera filmed the action at 2,200 frames per second, allowing the laughing pair to examine how the shifting water and the balloon’s rotation affected Gruchy’s stability during the descent.

Gruchy seems to be okay with experimenting with six-foot balloons.