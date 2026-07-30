Man Transforms a Yellow 1988 Ford Festiva Into the Thinnest Street-Legal Car

Tyler Fever of Prop Department transformed a bright yellow 1988 Ford Festiva into an ultra-thin street-legal vehicle. After cutting it down to size with a handheld laser cutter, Fever fabricated custom parts and reassembled the frame.

I took an old Ford Festiva, cut it in half, and made the thinnest street legal car!

Once completed, he took the final result for a cruise around the city to test traffic performance and gauge passersby’s reactions.

I’m blown away at everyone’s love for this car, it’s so funny! It actually drives really well on the street.