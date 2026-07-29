An Adorable ‘Rat Shack’ Full of Adoptable Needle-Felted Rats on Baltimore’s Federal Hill

The Rat Shack is a public installation on Federal Hill in Baltimore. Its creator, Meg Murray, told the Baltimore Sun that she needed time away from her phone, so she took up needle-felting rats as a hobby.

She started needle felting rats this year to “keep from doomscrolling on my phone.”

When Murray discovered she had a huge surplus of felted rats, she decorated a repurposed cabinet, hung it on her stoop railing, and invited visitors to adopt them.

Rat Shack is a public art installation in the heart of Federal Hill. Swing by to adopt a handmade rat!

Murray replaces the rats as they get adopted; however, they do go quickly.

Rise and shine, it’s time to rat! A new set of rats is ready for adoption — come and save one before it rains today!

Visitors to the Rat Shack