Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys Gets Showered by a 6 Foot Water Balloon While Under a Trampoline

Gavin Free of The Slow Mo Guys captured slow motion footage of Dan Gruchy getting showered on by a 6-foot water balloon that popped while he was laying under a trampoline. Gavin filmed the balloon shower on a Phantom Flex4K camera at 1000 fps.
by Justin Page
