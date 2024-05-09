An Amazing Livestreaming Portal That Virtually Connects New York City to Dublin, Ireland 24/7

Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, who previously connected Vilnius, Lithuania to Lublin, Poland through his groundbreaking Portal, installed his wondrous circular livestreaming installation in the highly populated urban areas of New York City (next to the Flatiron Building) and Dublin, Ireland, allowing people in each city to virtually say hello 24/7 across the vast Atlantic Ocean.

The Portal in New York City will be installed on the Flatiron South Plaza next to the famed Flatiron Building. In Dublin, the Portal will be installed facing the capital’s main street, O’Connell Street and will capture the iconic vista of both Dublin’s famous GPO building and the Spire together.

This installation was made possible through the partnership of the various organizations in each city, including the Simons Foundation and the Dublin City Council.

The New York City Portal is a collaboration between the Simons Foundation, the Flatiron Nomad Partnership, and the New York City Department of Transportation’s Art Program. …An identical structure was placed on Dublin’s historic O’Connell Street and features breathtaking views of some of the city’s most recognizable buildings and monuments. The Dublin Portal is presented by the Dublin City Council.