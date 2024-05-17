Elegant Palace Swans Ring a Bell for Food in Moat

The very elegant swans of The Bishop’s Palace & Gardens in Wells, Somerset, England have learned to pull on a rope that’s attached to a bell at during lunch time. Once the bell rings, food is dropped from the window. This tradition has been going for centuries and originated when the palace had a pair of mute swans swimming in their moat.

Since the 1850s, The Bishop’s Palace has been home to a pair of mute swans whose talent of ringing a bell for food has made them famous across the world.

The Swans Learn at a Very Young Age to Ring the Bell

Newer Swans Will Also Be Taught