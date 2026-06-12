Rescued Senior Dog Sits Up and Cries When Her Family Leaves Home

A truly adorable senior Chitaffy (Chihuahua/Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix) named Pepper is so attached to her family that she sits up and cries whenever they go somewhere without her, perhaps thinking that they won’t return.

When she knows we’re about to head out, she sits up and whines and cries.

Pepper’s human, Molly, explained that Pepper had done this even before she was rescued.

Before I got her, she was surrendered just for being,…Destructive. I think they said that she was destructive. So they her previous owner surrendered her. Since the beginning. She’s stood up on her two back legs. She’ll literally stand up with her hands like this like and she just learned it on her own.