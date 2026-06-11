A Clever Adaptive Bowling Ball With Spring-Loaded Handle For People With Limited Upper Body Mobility

The Accessibowl is a clever adaptive bowling ball that offers a full-handle grip as an innovative alternative to traditional grip balls, ideal for people with limited upper-body mobility due to injury, arthritis, or disability.

It’s perfect for anybody who struggles with arthritis or any hand condition that makes a traditional bowling ball less comfortable to use.

The ergonomic design features a spring-loaded handle that instantly retracts upon release, ensuring a smooth ride down the alley. The ball is also available in three different sizes, making it excellent for all ages.

This ball is available in 6-, 10-, and 12-lb weights and is safe to use in any ball return machine at a major bowling alley.

via Neatorama