A Flawless Mashup of ‘Stayin’ Alive’ and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’
Craven Moorhaus and Zak Koonce, the talented team behind Auralnauts, quite flawlessly mashed together the classic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive” with “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen. Since both songs have a 4/4 time signature (exactly four beats per measure), the combination was absolutely perfect. According to Auralnauts, this was created to accompany their “Cassette Deck Vader” video.
Originally produced as a b-side joke for Cassette Deck Vader – Episode 1, the mashup slaps a little too hard to leave on the cutting room floor.