Darth Vader Battles Enemies by Playing His Theme From a Cassette Deck Built Into His Chest

Craven Moorhaus and Zak Koonce, the prolific team behind Auralnauts, cleverly reimagined scenes from Star Wars IV: A New Hope with Darth Vader battling his perceived enemies using a cassette deck built into his chest.

The Empire’s most feared enforcer has a new secret weapon. It’s a Maxell UR-90.

This seemingly harmless weapon allowed Vader to interrupt people at will, respond to questions wordlessly, and play his own musical soundtrack, including his “The Imperial March” theme, wherever he went.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts