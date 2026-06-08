Darth Vader Battles Enemies by Playing His Theme From a Cassette Deck Built Into His Chest

Craven Moorhaus and Zak Koonce, the prolific team behind Auralnauts, cleverly reimagined scenes from Star Wars IV: A New Hope with Darth Vader battling his perceived enemies using a cassette deck built into his chest.

The Empire’s most feared enforcer has a new secret weapon. It’s a Maxell UR-90.

This seemingly harmless weapon allowed Vader to interrupt people at will, respond to questions wordlessly, and play his own musical soundtrack, including his “The Imperial March” theme, wherever he went.