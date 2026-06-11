Why Humans Feel the Need to Pet Animals of Any Size

The Thought Vortex explored the distinctly human instinct to pet animals, regardless of size, noting that this instinct dates back to ancient times.

From puppies and rabbits to lions, bears, and bison, humans have a strange tendency to look at animals and think: “I wonder if I could pet that.”

They further examined the psychology that drives people to make very bad emotional decisions around animals despite knowing better. Concepts such as the Biophilia Hypothesis, the Baby Schema, anthropomorphization, and the social need to connect with the living animals around can all help explain this seemingly inexplicable action.

A brain designed to notice life. A mind that seeks connection with the natural world. Instincts built to nurture vulnerable creatures. A desire for touch, curiosity, and sometimes a little excitement. All of it pushes us toward the same conclusion. Go say hello. Most of the time, that instinct helps us form some of the most meaningful relationships in our lives. Every once in a while, it convinces somebody to climb into a bear enclosure.

They also looked at what animals think of humans, particularly whether they find us cute.

Humans are obsessed with cute animals. But what if the feeling isn’t entirely one-sided Do animals think humans are cute?