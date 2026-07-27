Composer Turns Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ Upside Down

Stefano Paparozzi of SP’s score videos turned the sheet music for Beethoven’s “Für Elise” upside down and played it that way for April Fool’s Day in 2022 with rather delightful results. Papparozzi also acknowledged other musicians and score makers who had their own variations in 2021.

This video is an April 1st homage to the score video makers community, which members made a collective upload of very twisted versions of Für Elise for April 1st in 2021.