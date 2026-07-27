Why Priests and Ministers Wear White Clerical Collars

Simple Things – Surprising Histories looked into the history of the white detachable clerical collar, noting that it was invented in the mid-19th century by Reverend Donald McLeod, a Presbyterian minister in Glasgow, Scotland, who wanted the clergy to be easily recognizable.

Before the mid 1800s, clergy members didn’t have a specific everyday uniform. Outside of their church services, they simply wore the standard formal wear of the era. …Reverend McLeod wanted a simple way for ministers to visibly stand out. He wanted them instantly recognizable to the public as men of faith in service rather than secular professionals

Over time, the McLeod collar, which started out as a simple reversed neckband, became more symbolic, particularly as other denominations such as the Anglican Church and the Roman Catholic Church adopted it as part of the clerical uniform.

Beyond being a practical uniform, the collar is packed with profound meaning. First, the stark white against the black shirt represents purity and light shining through the darkness of the world. Second, the full collar forms a seamless ring around the neck. Historically, this symbolized being a willing servant or a slave to God bound strictly to a higher calling. …Most importantly, it serves as a beacon. It tells anyone in distress, whether in a hospital, an airport, or just walking down the street, I am here and I am ready to help.