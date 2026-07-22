Gillian Anderson Reprises Her Role as FBI Agent Dana Scully to Unveil the LEGO Ideas ‘The X-Files’ Set

Actress Gillian Anderson reprised her groundbreaking role as FBI Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files to unveil the “The X-Files” set by LEGO Ideas through an unexpected investigation that revealed itself piece by piece.

With a nod to FBI Special Agent Dana Scully, Anderson is drawn into an investigation that gradually leads her to uncover the LEGO set itself, piece by piece – bringing the world of The X-Files into brick-built form for the fans.

The 1,478-piece set represents an amalgamation of iconic scenes from the series.

The LEGO Ideas?The X-Files?set recreates iconic moments from the series, centred on a detailed build of?Fox Mulder’s office, paired with a forest clearing scene and a hovering UFO.

image via LEGO Ideas