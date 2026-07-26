A Tasty 3D-Printed Sushi-Themed Travel Chess Set



Colby Geary of ForgeCo designed a tasty 3D-printed sushi-themed travel chess set with a bamboo sushi roller serving as the playing board. The entire set is stored in a Bento Box case, further reinforcing this amusing illusion and making for easy transport.

The chess pieces are stored inside the bento box, where they all have their own homes. The board rolls just like a real board and folds in half to fit in the box, with a lid for the top for safe storage.

The design can be licensed for 3D printing or purchased as a full set through Dorky Designs.

White vs Black? The pieces are Maki (for black) and Uramaki (for white). So you can easily tell the difference on the board!

The Queen And King? They’re Hand Rolls, that sit in hand-roll stands that feel just like thrones. Soy Paper for white, nori for black. The queen gets a little more style with a Red Tuna insert.

The Pawns? Wasabi and Ginger. Can’t have sushi without them!

What about the Rook, Knight and Bishop? The Rook is a Tuna Roll. Knight is Salmon Nigiri. And the Bishop is Shrimp Tempura!

via The Awesomer