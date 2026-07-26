A Unique Vibrato Instrument Made With Tape Measures Mounted on a Piano Hinge
Sound artist Brian Day created a unique vibrato instrument made from folded yellow tape measures at different heights, attached by brackets mounted on a piece of wood with a piano hinge. Day updated the instrument with more efficient brackets to allow for a greater range of sound.
Tapewarp update. I recently remade the black brackets holding the measuring tapes to the front-facing rails to allow for greater unrestricted travel, so I can bend the tapes quite a bit more than in the previous version. Now the squeakiness of the piano hinge is pretty apparent, although it’s something I’d rather keep than fix.